When is the huge indoor water park opening in Georgia?

LAGRANGE, Ga. -- A 500,000-square foot resort that includes an indoor water park looks set to open in Georgia next spring.

Great Wolf Resorts announced plans last year to bring a Great Wolf Resort to LaGrange.

Construction began earlier this year, according to the LaGrange Daily News. Back in April, the first walls of the building that will hold the water park were erected, the newspaper reported.

LaGrange city officials told 11Alive last year that Great Wolf is investing $150 million into building the hotel and water park. The company said the resort would bring more than 600 jobs into the area.

According to the company's website, Great Wolf Lodge Georgia is officially "set to howl in 2018." According to Great Wolf Resorts spokesperson Jason Lasecki, the opening is expected next spring.

The resort includes a 93,000 square foot water park complete with " thrilling waterslides, a giant tipping bucket, wave pool, lazy river and zero-depth entry water play areas for pre-swimmers."

In addition to the water park, the resort will include a ropes course and climbing wall, as well as "family-size bowling lanes and enormous redemption arcade".

There will be 456 guest suites at the Georgia location, according to a press release. There are on-site restaurants, family-centered attractions, spas and their popular indoor water park, among other attractions.

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. have only released renderings of the outside of the facility.

According to a release, "admission to Great Wolf Lodge Georgia’s indoor water park will be exclusive to resort guests, and included with each overnight reservation."

The city of LaGrange has been active in attracting the company to build the resort in the area. Great Wolf will receive about 31 percent of hotel-motel tax revenue, which will be used to market the resort. That marketing must include LaGrange, and the city will have input on how it's presented.

For 15 years, Great Wolf will also be given a tax break on property tax. Its annual property tax bill will start at 10 percent of the assessed property tax. The bill will then increase each year by 5 percent.

LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton said last year that the city had offered incentives to attract industrial companies and now they were focused on boosting tourism.

