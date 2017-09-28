When National Drink Beer Day meets Thirsty Thursday

(Photo: EHStock, Custom)

I admit I think it’s ridiculous that there is now a day marked to celebrate, well, everything (I’m looking at you, “National Zucchini Day”). However, I make an exception for all beer-related days. Today is National Drink Beer Day and, with the change in Georgia’s beer laws, we have a lot to celebrate!

From the suburbs to the city, I’ve compiled a few places to enjoy a fine craft beer today. If you imbibe (responsibly) tonight, tag it with #DrinkBeerDay and follow me on Twitter to see where I’m enjoying a fine, hopped beverage.

East Cobb

Loyal Q and Brew



They have 32 beers on tap and a hundred more in bottles and cans. Twin smokers take care of your barbecue needs if you want something to accompany your cocktail.

Avondale Estates

My Parents’ Basement

Comic books and craft beer go hand in hand at My Parents’ Basement. They have a solid selection of craft beer on tap as well as burgers, sandwiches, and tacos. Did we mention the comic books, though? They have a few thousand for sale.

Midtown

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

This neighborhood pub in Midtown has a house beer but the beauty Cypress Street Pint & Plate lies in their extensive draft list. They have a full menu but their creativity shows on the Sublime Donut/Burger. It’s a burger sandwiched between two Sublime donuts.

Emory

Slice & Pint

Pizza and beer: it’s all you need. This restaurant in Emory Village brews a couple of their own bars, including a Belgian golden ale called The Druid. They also have guest taps and a healthy bottle list. They have a great patio, as well.

Cumming

Cherry Street Brewing Cooperative

Father and son take care of your food and drink needs. Dad, Rick Tanner, has long had a restaurant in Atlanta’s northern suburbs known for its chicken dishes. Son, Nick Tanner, brought his brewing to the mix a few years ago. They have a lot of options but I’m a fan of their coconut porter.





West Midtown

5 Seasons Westside

5 Seasons Westside has two stories of bars and seating to enjoy a fresh craft beer. They rotate their offerings frequently and also serve up great food. My favorites here are their Maibock and Saison, both of which they’re serving now.





Smyrna

Muss & Turner’s

The original Muss & Turner’s in Smyrna does regular beer tastings and has a full menu of sandwiches, entrees, and small plates. But the real fun starts in the backroom. If you’re feeling adventurous take the door to the right of the restroom and visit Eleanor’s, their hidden speakeasy.

