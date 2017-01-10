When should districts close schools?

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Cobb County’s school district defended its decision to remain closed on Tuesday.

Students stayed home days after the weekend winter storm despite temperatures in the 50s.

“It’s a big decision, as I understand it, it's the biggest decision the superintendent makes,” said Cobb Schools spokesperson Donna Lowry.

Lowry defended the decision to close county schools for the second day in a row.

“We don't want to put anyone in jeopardy,” Lowry said. “Our bus drivers do a good job of transporting 72,000 kids each day, twice a day, that's a lot of kids to take in to consideration. We want to make sure they're all safe."

On Monday, a bus slid off the roads in Carroll County, highlighting safety concerns on the roads.

Despite the fact that only one-third of Cobb County got any severe weather. Two-thirds of the county were fine.

“When the decision is made to close a school, it's considering every part of a district, and we're a large district,” Lowry said.

That's the same argument Fulton County used on the opposite side of the coin. They decided to stay open Monday and Tuesday, despite icy conditions in northern parts of the county. Their communications director said only five buses had problems with their route and all kids got to school safely.

By law, districts are allowed to close individual schools, but the state Department of Education says that is incredibly rare because it creates a logistical nightmare for districts. Cobb and Fulton make decisions on the whole.

“It's one district, so when we make a decision, it's focusing on the entire district, not just part of the district,” Lowry said.

Districts in Cobb and Fulton counties factor in “snow days” into their schedule, so they won’t have to make up the dates that they did cancel for the storm.

