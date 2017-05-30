Who is Puddles?

Puddles the Clown belting out music.

Asking a very large man dressed like a very sad clown, "Who are you?" is a loaded and complicated question. Especially when he doesn't speak.

The silent interview

Back in 2013, when Puddles Pity Party first went viral over his cover of "Royals" (it now has more than 19 million views), I tracked him down. We wanted to know: who's the man behind that sad face? And what's with the clown makeup? Instead, he agreed to an interview only if he could stay in character.

And his character doesn't speak.

I can't remember why I agreed or how I expected to conduct a sad clown silent interview. Those are the details of reality that get lost in the years of thousands of news stories.

I just remember the magic.

His friend and then-owner of the Pallokaville restaurant, Jim Stacy, agreed to act as an interpreter. Puddles supplemented his explanations with torn off pieces of paper with pre-written answers.

"We was there on the front steps, somebody had dropped him off," Stacy swore to the clown's origins. "So I raised him from a baby on soft peppermint soda and corn dogs."

"Why are you so sad?" I asked.

"He's not really sad. He's perplexed by the human condition," Stacy said. Puddles nodded, reached into his sleeve, and handed Stacy a ripped up piece of paper.

Stacy read from it, "Puddles's mom told him life is full of disappointment."

There's an earnestness to the telling of the story that makes you want to believe, even though your perfectly adult brain is fully aware the ridiculousness of the story is matched only by its nonsensical nature.

It's the suspension of disbelief. It's a rare and beautiful thing for most of us.

The whole interview was a lunchtime spectacle, but in the age of fake viral videos and reality shows, no one at the Avaondale Estates restaurant paused in their corn dog consumption.

And then he sang.

If you're wondering what a sad clown sounds like when he sings, it's like this: It's that moment you believe music feeds your soul. It makes you cry and laugh and feel alive all at the same time. Babies stare amazed and old ladies get teary eyed. It's the way you listen.. really listen.. to a song and immediately match it to your own life's experience.

It's hard to match that voice to this makeup-clad man. Maybe that's what just so... Puddles about him.

And he kept singing.

In the four years since then, Puddles has become famous. Not super-rich crazy famous, but cult-following famous. He has an agent and a massively-popular YouTube channel. Nearly 200,000 people follow his show dates and performances on his Facebook page. And, he's going to appear on the season premiere of NBC's America's Got Talent. It airs May 30 on 11Alive at 8:00 pm.

So, who is he really?

We know the true identity of Puddles. We know he wasn't really left on the door-step of a man who loves deep-fried food. If you want to continue to live in that suspension of disbelief, stop reading right now. We're about to crush all of it.

Are you sure?

OK, here it is. Puddles is Big Mike Geier. Geier is an Atlanta-based singer and leader of the band Kingsized. Even without the clown makeup, his headshot leaves no doubt, it's him. In his short bio, he says he grew up with six siblings, all over six feet tall. The tallest of them all at 6'8", he gained the nickname Big Mike. I'm not telling you anything you can't figure out with a simple Google search, and yet, it still breaks my heart a little to do it.

American is about to meet the one-man duo. We cannot wait to see their reaction.

