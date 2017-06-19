Widespread phone/Internet outages reported along East Coast

AT&T Outage Map

Telecommunications companies and Internet Service Providers are showing widespread outages that may be interrupting cell and internet service up and down the East Coast Monday afternoon.

One of the hardest hit areas for these companies seems to be in North Carolina, but AT&T reports that many of its calls are coming from Atlanta.

Thousands of complaints are coming in from up and down the East Coast, with Verizon and Spectrum customers filing the most reports of service interruptions.

Charlotte, for many of the providers, are labeled orange and have seen hundreds of outages reported since the phenomenon started around noon.

It is unclear at this time what has caused the outages and affected providers have yet to make any official comments.

You can check your area for outages on the outage maps for phone service providers here:

See where Verizon has reported outages: http://downdetector.com/status/verizon/map/

See where AT&T has reported outages: http://downdetector.com/status/att/map/

See where Sprint has reported outages: http://downdetector.com/status/sprint/map

See where Spectrum has reported outages: http://downdetector.com/status/spectrum/map/

© 2017 WCNC.COM