Wife wakes to find husband stabbed to death, 3 men demanding money

A Fayette County homeowner was killed in a home invasion on Fri., June 23, 2017, authorities said. (Photo: WXIA)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. -- It was 2:30 Friday morning in the high-end subdivision Lake Horton Landing. The pool out back was dark, the trees surrounding the well-manicured property still went from the recent rain. The homeowner woke up when she heard a noise. Her husband wasn't in bed next to her.

She walked through home, looking for the source of the noise.

She found it: three men standing over her bleeding husband. One of them had a gun.

They demanded cash, valuables, jewelry. Two of them jumped into the couple's gray Lexus and drove away. The third man left the home on foot; investigators believe he drove the get-away car, the same car that carried the three men to the scene of their crime.

She called 911, originally telling them her husband had been shot. When deputies arrived, they discovered the husband had been stabbed. He was rushed to nearby Piedmont Fayette hospital where he died.

The information provided by the wife allowed police to immediate set up road blocks in the area. The stolen Lexus was quickly spotted and chased into the city of Fayetteville. The suspects crashed the car and ran. Deputies and police from multiple agencies set up a perimeter and over the next 90 minutes tracked down the two suspects. Both are now in custody.

The third suspect who was believed to be driving an unknown vehicle is still on the run.

"It's a puzzle and we're putting it together," Fayette County Sheriff's Lt. Allen Stevens said. "Home invasions are generally not random, but we don't have any specific information about this home invasion."

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb is planning to hold a 1:30 briefing. 11Alive News will stream it live on 11Alive.com.

© 2017 WXIA-TV