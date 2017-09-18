DUNWOODY, GA. - Three people are wanted for stealing mail in Dunwoody.

Police said on the morning of September 11, thieves were seen on surveillance video using a screwdriver to pry open mailboxes.

Police said the trio are believed to be a part of the transgender community and may be wearing wigs.

Anyone with information regarding this case or suspects is asked to contact Det. Stallings at 678-382-6921 or anthony.stallings@dunwoodyga.gov or submit an anonymous tip at http://bit.ly/DPD_Submit_a_Tip.

PHOTOS | Wig wearing trio wanted for stealing mail

© 2017 WXIA-TV