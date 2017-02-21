Hotspots being monitored after Cohutta wildfire

WHITFIELD COUNTY - The Georgia Forestry Commission is investigating what sparked a wildfire in Cohutta, Ga. on Monday.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. just off Bryant Road and burned 3.5 acres according to a spokesperson with the Ga. Forestry Commission. Hotspots were being monitored Tuesday morning.

The location of this fire is not to be confused with the Cohutta Wilderness in Murray County. Last fall, nearly 28,000 acres were burned in the Rough Ridge fire that spanned Murray, Fannin and Gilmer Counties.

WXIA