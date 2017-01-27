Family: Final victim of Gatlinburg fires identified

Pamela Johnson

GATLINBURG - The final victim of the Gatlinburg fires has been identified, according to family members.

Pamela Johnson, 59, has been missing since the fires raged out of control in Sevier County the night of November 28. She lived at the Travelers Motel on Highway 321 in Gatlinburg, and that's where she was last seen before the building was destroyed by fire.

One victim has remained unidentified since the fires.

On Friday, family members told 10News that officials informed them that the last remaining victim was Johnson.

Johnson's granddaughter Karyssa Dalton was spreading the word to friends and families on Facebook.

"This is all so hard on our family," she posted. "Nana, I miss you dearly, but you're up there with the angels singing."

Fourteen people were killed in the fires, which destroyed thousands of buildings in Sevier County.

