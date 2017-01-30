Close Wimbush parents sentenced to 30 years for child cruelty Jessica Noll, WXIA 11:32 AM. EST January 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Judge Deborah Fluker sentenced Therian and Recardo Wimbush to 30 years—20 years behind bars and 10 on probation for child cruelty. Photos | Wimbush parents sentenced to 30 years (© 2017 WXIA) WXIA Jury finds Wimbush parents guilty on 2nd-degree child cruelty charges WXIA Wimbush parents to be sentenced in child cruelty case WXIA Verdict watch: Did Gwinnett Co. parents abuse their children? WXIA State rests, parents call own children to testify in child cruelty trial WXIA Jury selected in Gwinnett Co. child cruelty trial; accused parents to defend selves WXIA Parents cross-examine own children in child cruelty trial WXIA LIVE UPDATES: Couple on trial for allegedly locking son up for years WXIA Closing arguments heard in child cruelty trial CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WXIA Breaking News Homegoing ceremony for Bishop Eddie Long Married in middle school: Florida girl a 'bride' at 13 Falcons arrive in Houston Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down I-85 S in Gwinnett Co. SAG Awards take a political tone Falcons HC has experience facing Patriots in Super Bowl Miss Universe 2017 crowned Protests form outside nation's airports Former Georgia Gov. pays tribute to Eddie Long More Stories Wimbush parents sentenced to 30 years for child cruelty Jan 30, 2017, 11:09 a.m. Family seeking answers in fatal Atlanta police shooting Jan 30, 2017, 10:10 a.m. Nearly 2,000 protest at Hartsfield-Jackson amid… Jan 29, 2017, 2:21 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs