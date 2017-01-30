WXIA
Wimbush parents sentenced to 30 years for child cruelty

Jessica Noll, WXIA 11:32 AM. EST January 30, 2017

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Judge Deborah Fluker sentenced Therian and Recardo Wimbush to 30 years—20 years behind bars and 10 on probation for child cruelty.

 

 


