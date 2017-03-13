Winter Weather Advisory issued for north Georgia Mountains

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the north Georgia Mountains ahead of a bit of a late season storm. Mountain snows are expected Monday night for Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Lumpkin and White counties.

Overall, those areas are looking at receiving an inch or less of snow, but areas above 2,000-feet in elevation may see up to two feet of snowfall. The advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A mix of rain and snow is expected early Monday evening, changing to mostly snow after 10 p.m., especially over higher elevations.

Roadways may become slick to snow-covered in areas, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Winds are expected at around 10-to-15 mph, shifting from the northeast to the northwest after midnight, and becoming gusty before sunrise. Temperatures will remain below freezing overnight, but begin to rise after sunrise.

On Wednesday, we'll experience the coldest weather since mid-January when temperatures drop in the mid-20s.

