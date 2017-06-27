Witness: Man shot and killed after argument in SunTrust Bank parking lot

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

DEKALB COUNTY - Police responded to the SunTrust Bank located at 2843 Panola Road early Wednesday morning after a person was shot and killed.

Jackie Phillips said around 2:30 Wednesday morning, she walked across the street to the bank to use the ATM after her card didn't work at a hotel. Phillips said moments later she saw two men in a pickup truck drive into the parking lot.

"When I came out I was afraid I was about to be robbed. So I came out along side of the parking lot and the individuals were watching me and just as I got even with the front of their vehicle on the other side of the parking lot, the driver jumped at the passenger and they began fighting and I got up here to the edge of the parking lot when the first gun shot went off," she said.

Phillips said two gunshots were fired and she saw a man lying on the ground.

DeKalb Police canvassed the area and spoke with witnesses.

