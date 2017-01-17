Woman arrested after Macon teen shot

Elisabeth Cannon (Photo: Custom)

A Macon woman is in Bibb County jail after a Macon teenager was shot Monday night.

Elisabeth Cannon, 47, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of Vernon Marcus Jr., 15.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release, the teen and some friends were walking past a home on Bloomfield Drive when they heard gunshots.

Marcus was shot in the head. He was listed Tuesday morning in critical condition at Medical Center Navicent health.

Bibb investigators determined it was Cannon who fired the shots, the news release states.

The news release does not give any information about what prompted the shooting.





