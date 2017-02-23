11Alive is following new developments in the Atlanta City Hall bribery scandal.

A woman under investigation in connection with the scandal is a pastor, real estate developer, political consultant – and now apparently a jailer. Mitzi Bickers was hired by Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill last fall after working on his campaign for re-election.

At this point, her duties in this position are unclear but 11Alive’s Valerie Hoff did confirm that the very politically connected Bickers is currently on the Clayton County payroll making $37,000 per year.

Bickers has avoided the media since being named in a federal investigation into bribery schemes at Atlanta City Hall. But 11Alive has obtained footage showing her being introduced as chaplain and saying a prayer at the Clayton County commission meeting in December.





“Lord, we need your presence and your power in times like these,” she prayed. “We pray that our leaders will be reminded daily that they are responsible to you for the decision that will affect our county.”

Just three months before, in September, county records show she was hired on as a corrections officer, not chaplain, making $37,000 per year.

Other records indicate Bickers campaigned for Sheriff Hill in 2016 and her company was paid more than $17,000 in campaign consulting fees. In a similar pattern, Bickers was hired by the City of Atlanta after helping Mayor Kasim Reed get elected.

She also campaigned for Jackson Mississippi’s mayor and is now named in a federal civil lawsuit that accuses her of trying to steer lucrative city contracts toward another of her companies.

Bickers’s name is all over many of the city hall documents released as part of the current bribery investigation.

“I’ve talked for a long time about the corrupting influence of campaign contributions on politicians but we have never actually, under this administration, seen cash under the table and now we know cash is under the table,” Georgia Watchdogs officials William Perry said.

Bickers has not been charged with a crime. She resigned from her position with the city of Atlanta after failing to disclose potential conflicts of interest in 2013.

