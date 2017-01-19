Woman choked, carjacked after teens asked for change

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

FULTON COUNTY - Police released surveillance video in hopes of tracking down three thieves who choked and robbed a woman before stealing her car.

Around 11:15 Tuesday night, police said three males approached the woman as she pumped gas at the Shell service station located at 3580 Cascade Road, and asked for change. The woman told them she did not have any change. As she looked down to put the gas cap back on, she said she realized all three were approaching her. She said one of them rushed her from behind and put her in a headlock causing her to fall to the ground.

Video captured two young men approaching a woman pumping gas moments before they choked and robbed her.

The attackers snatched her keys and phone from her pants pocket before taking off in her Blue 2013 Ford Escape with tag #CFF4092.

The woman described the thieves as being African American, 14-17 years old. She said the male who first asked her for change was 5'8'-5'11" tall, medium brown complexion, skinny build, shorts dreads, and wearing a navy blue hoodie. She said the other two males were wearing gray and black hoodies.

Anyone with details on this crime is asked to call Fulton County Police.









