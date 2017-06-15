Woman claims she was shot in the buttocks at Blue Flame

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

ATLANTA - Police are working to determine who shot a woman in the buttocks early Friday morning.

The woman told police she was shot by a stray bullet while at the Blue Flame Adult Lounge at around 4 a.m.

Police said while driving herself to the hospital, her tire blew out on I-75/85N at Edgewood Road. The woman believes her tire was also struck during the shooting.

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

Police did not find a scene at the Blue Flame. The shooting remains under investigation.

© 2017 WXIA-TV