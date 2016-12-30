Police officer bit by woman accused of stabbing man with fork

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Griffin police said officers arrived at a home and found a prong from a plastic fork stuck in a 59-year-old man's foot.

According to the police report, it happened on Wednesday at a home on 321 South 15th Street.

The man with the fork piece in his foot, Ronald Martin, told police he was stabbed by his 63-year-old friend, Mary Moore.

Police said the two live together and got into an argument. Moore claimed Martin doesn't help her out around the house. Martin said as a result of not helping her out, she stabbed him with a fork.

However, Moore told police a different story. She said she forked Martin after he jumped on her, but was not able to tell police how the alleged attack happened. The officer said Moore was irate as she was being questioned and did not see any visible marks, bruising or lacerations on her.

After questioning, the officer determined Moore was the aggressor and attempted to place her under arrest, but she refused. While kicking and screaming, two officers put Moore on the ground to handcuff her. That's when police said Moore bit one of the officers on the hand.

She was taken to Spalding County jail and charged with aggravated assault and felony obstruction.

