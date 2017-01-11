ATLANTA - Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found stabbed in the neck at Underground Atlanta.

Officers and medical responders with Grady Memorial Hospital arrived to 50 Upper Alabama St. SW at 8:16 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a 911 call of a person down from a someone who was passing-by.

When emergency crews found the woman, they said she showed no signs of life.

Police are working to identify her.





Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

WXIA