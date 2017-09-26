A woman was hit and killed by a car as she tried to retrieve her fallen luggage from the roadway.

Cobb County Police said around 6:22 Sunday morning, Ronald Chrisman, 70, of Powder Springs, was driving the family SUV eastbound on C.H. James Parkway when a piece of luggage fell out of a rear door.

Chrisman turned the vehicle around and stopped in the westbound left turn lane to Oglesby Road, police said. His wife, Roymane Chrisman, 68, got out to get the luggage and was hit by a black 2002 Ford Mustang. The driver of the Ford, Teddy Wetherby, 33, of Dallas Georgia was not injured.

Mrs. Chrisman was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the morning darkness was a factor in the accident, not speed. Still investigators have not yet determined if charges will be filed in the case.

Anyone with information which may assist investigators is asked to call (770) 499-3987.

