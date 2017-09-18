Woman hit by a car on I-20 WB, transported to hospital

ATLANTA - A woman was hit by a car on Interstate 20 going westbound at Moreland Avenue.

Police say she was walking on the highway but the reason is unknown at this time.

She was transported to Grady in critical but stable condition.

Atlanta Police is investigating the incident and the driver of the car has also remained on the scene.

