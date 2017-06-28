Woman killed in Lawrenceville house fire, collapse

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A Lawrenceville woman was killed after a fire ripped through her home Wednesday afternoon, causing it to collapse.

According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, neighbors called 911 when they spotted smoke and fire coming from the Brandon Square home and told officials that someone may still be inside. The house on was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived to the home around 2:50 p.m.

While firefighters were working to contain the fire, the roof and other portions of the home collapsed.

Crews were able to knock down the bulk of the flames and enter the house to continue to fight the fire. While combing through the wreckage, crews found the body of a woman. Authorities are not releasing the woman's name at this time. No one else was reported injured.

Fire investigators are still at the scene of the fire trying to determine the cause. The victim's body will be turned over to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

