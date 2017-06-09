Woman arrested after firing shots into home, setting fire

36-year-old Lindsey Wells

NEWNAN, GA - Bullets flew into Jenny's home on Corn Crib Drive, then it was set on fire.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jenny dialed 911 and reported seeing a woman with blonde hair, wearing a purple shirt and black pants shooting into her home. Two children were also inside.

Then the alleged shooter drove away.

It didn't take long for Coweta Sheriff's deputies to find 36-year-old Lindsey Wells. That's because Wells called police on herself from a Waffle House on South Hwy 29 in Moreland, GA.

She confessed to the crimes and said she was suicidal and had mental disabilities. She also told police where her weapon was in her vehicle.

Wells was taken to Newnan Piedmont Hospital for evaluation due to the suicide threats. Then she was booked into the Coweta County Jail.

She is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and arson in the first degree.

© 2017 WXIA-TV