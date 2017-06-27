WXIA
Close

Woman shot in northwest Atlanta

Tim Darnell , WXIA 9:51 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

ATLANTA -- A woman was shot in the shoulder in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Police said the woman was alert, conscious and breathing.

The shooting happened at 750 Amber Place.

Police have no suspects at this time.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories