Woman stabbed to death in Peachtree Corners apartment

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. - A woman was stabbed to death inside a Gwinnett County apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Police said they received a call about a possible dead woman at 6800 Springs Lane, just before 2 a.m.

When police gained entry inside the apartment, they discovered the woman’s body.

Homicide detectives are currently working to identify the victim and the details about the motive for this tragic incident.

The original caller to 911 has not been identified and their identity remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

© 2017 WXIA-TV