Woman suspected of DUI crashes on connector while fleeing police

ATLANTA - A woman was arrested after police said she led them on a chase that ended in a crash on the I-75/I-85 connector.

Capt. David Villaroel said an officer pulled the woman over for suspected D.U.I. on I-20E around 3:00 a.m.

While doing the field sobriety test, Atlanta police say she pushed away from the officer, got back in the car and drove off. The officer followed.

Police said the woman eventually crashed on the 75/85 connector and was arrested.

