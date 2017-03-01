ATLANTA - Emergency crews worked to pull a driver from a car after a crash involving a Marta bus.

The crash happened at 2575 Chantilly Drive NE.

Atlanta Fire-Rescue responded to the crash and worked to remove the woman who was trapped and injured.

Police said the woman is in stable condition and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Eric Burton, Chief Spokesman & Media Relations Press Officer for Marta said the bus driver failed to yeild. Charges are pending.

PHOTOS | Woman trapped in car after crash with Marta bus





WXIA