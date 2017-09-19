Woman with Alzheimer's missing in Norcross

Photo: Norcross Police Department

Norcross Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing elderly woman.

Carmela Bravo Cutler, 81, suffers from Alzheimer's.

Police said she was last seen around 8:00 Monday night at Shekinah Retirement Home located at 519 Lawrenceville Street.

Cutler was last seen wearing a blue-green floral printed shirt, black pants and carrying a pink & white tote.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, contact the Norcross Police Dept at 770-448-2111.

