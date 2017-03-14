WXIA
Woman's body found in truck at Forest Park truck stop

Tiffany McCall, WXIA 11:40 AM. EDT March 14, 2017

FOREST PARK, Ga. - An active investigation is underway at the Sun Petro truck stop after a woman was found dead inside of a truck.

Police said they received the call just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.  The truck stop is located at 132 Forest Pkwy.

The woman was found in the cab of the truck, according to police.

