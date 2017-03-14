Woman's body found in truck at Forest Park truck stop

FOREST PARK, Ga. - An active investigation is underway at the Sun Petro truck stop after a woman was found dead inside of a truck.
Police said they received the call just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck stop is located at 132 Forest Pkwy.
The woman was found in the cab of the truck, according to police.
11Alive has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.
