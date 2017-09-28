Woman's death under investigation after dog mauls her

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. -- Officials say a woman was mauled to death by a dog on Thursday afternoon.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 61-year-old woman after she was attacked by what a family friend said was a pit bull.

Very few details were released by the Sheriff's Office, but it did confirm that the dog was killed as the incident unfolded.

11Alive will continue to follow this story an bring you the latest details as they develop.

