WOODSTOCK, GA - The Woodstock Police are seeking a missing man and are requesting the public's help locating him.

Chris Cutler Sr., was last seen in the Deer Run area Wednesday morning.

Cutler was wearing a T-shirt, tan jeans, hiking hoots, and police described him as being 5'11" and weighing 160 lbs.

Contact Woodstock Police if you have any information.

