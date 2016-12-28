Woman shot and killed while traveling on Woodstock highway

WOODSTOCK, Ga - A woman in her mid-40's was shot to death while traveling inside of a vehicle on Highway 92 at Indian Valley Drive.
Woodstock Police were called to the scene around around 9:30 Tuesday night and found the woman dead. The alleged shooter, a man in his mid-40's was arrested on scene.
Police said the two knew each other. Police have not release a motive nor said who was driving the car. The investigation in ongoing.
