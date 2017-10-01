Woooo! Julio, Sanu style and profile, inspired by Ric Flair

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 01: A detailed view of Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons' cleats prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA - All in all, it was a day to forget at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, as the Buffalo Bills handed the Atlanta Falcons their first defeat of the season, 23-17.

To make matters worse, two of the Falcons' biggest playmakers, wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu Sr. left the game with injuries.

But at least Jones and Sanu got a chance to style and profile their customized cleats, honoring professional wrestling legend Ric Flair.

Flair was recently hospitalized with serious medical issues in Atlanta, but now seems to be on the road to recovery.

