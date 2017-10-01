WXIA
Woooo! Julio, Sanu style and profile, inspired by Ric Flair

Tim Darnell , WXIA 5:04 PM. EDT October 01, 2017

ATLANTA - All in all, it was a day to forget at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, as the Buffalo Bills handed the Atlanta Falcons their first defeat of the season, 23-17.

To make matters worse, two of the Falcons' biggest playmakers, wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu Sr. left the game with injuries.

But at least Jones and Sanu got a chance to style and profile their customized cleats, honoring professional wrestling legend Ric Flair.

Flair was recently hospitalized with serious medical issues in Atlanta, but now seems to be on the road to recovery.

