Woooo! Julio, Sanu style and profile, inspired by Ric Flair

ATLANTA - All in all, it was a day to forget at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, as the Buffalo Bills handed the Atlanta Falcons their first defeat of the season, 23-17.
To make matters worse, two of the Falcons' biggest playmakers, wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu Sr. left the game with injuries.
RELATED | Falcons top wide receivers leave with injuries
But at least Jones and Sanu got a chance to style and profile their customized cleats, honoring professional wrestling legend Ric Flair.
PHOTOS: Sanu, Jones honor Ric Flair with customized cleats
Flair was recently hospitalized with serious medical issues in Atlanta, but now seems to be on the road to recovery.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs