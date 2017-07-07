World's busiest airport affected by boil water advisory

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

It's day two of a boil water advisory for downtown Atlanta and several parts of South Fulton County.

Good morning. Boil Water Advisory is still in effect. Please continue to check back for updates & sign-up for https://t.co/lpwMQA4ARS. pic.twitter.com/FdPklCiRBP — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) July 7, 2017

That means residents and pets in the highlighted area should not drink tap water before bringing it to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

Part of that advisory includes part of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The airport's spokesperson said it is taking precautions to keep travelers and employees safe.

Restaurants inside the airport are bringing in bagged ice, water fountains have been disconnected and signs have been placed on restrooms doors alerting of the advisory. Reese McCranie, a Hartsfield Jackson Airport spokesperson, said travelers are still allowed to use the restrooms and wash their hands.

A power outage at the Hemphill water treatment plant in NW Atlanta prompted the water warning.

The City of Atlanta listed the Do's and Don't pertaining to water usage during the advisory.

FYI: Bathing & showering is okay during a Boil Water Advisory. Please see below for the Dos and Don'ts of water use during this time. ✅🚫 pic.twitter.com/WtwwHNIXdB — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) July 7, 2017

