3-car pileup on Stone Mountain Freeway causing delays

A wreck was holding all lanes on Highway 78 going westbound just past Mountain Industrial Boulevard.

Crews are attempting to divert traffic while they work to get the wreck moved over.

Traffic is being diverted off to Mountain Industrial Boulevard.

Several injuries have been reported by GDOT and several left lanes have been reopened.

There were three cars involved in this wreck. Some alternates that you can take are Ponce De Leon, Hugh Howell onto Highway 29 or I-285.

