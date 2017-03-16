Young girls reported missing in Clayton County

RIVERDALE, Ga. – Clayton County Police are on the search for two girls reported missing in Riverdale.

They two missing children are 11-year old Adormi Harris and three-year-old Amani Turner.

The girls were last seen on Sterling Ridge Drive at 11p.m. Thursday.



Police said it is unclear what they were wearing at the time they went missing, but Harris was last seen in a seen in a night gown upstairs inside a home.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Adormi Harris and Amani Turner, please call 911 or contact the police

