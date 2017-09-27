Young Thug arrested in Brookhaven on drug charges

Jeffrey Lamar Williams IMAGE DEKALB COUNTY JAIL

BROOKHAVEN, GA. - Rapper Young Thug was arrested over the weekend in Brookhaven on drug charges.

The entertainer, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested on Saturday and charged with possession of marijuana, according to Brookhaven police.

Saturday's arrest is just the latest incident in which Williams has gotten into trouble with the law. This past March, the rapper was accused of slapping a woman in the parking lot of a College Park bar.

Williams was also arrested last December at Lenox Square in Buckhead on charges of driving a stolen vehicle and failure to appear for a previous court hearing.

