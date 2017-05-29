Photo: Thinkstock (This is not the same tiger involved in the fatal accident) (Photo: Ingram Publishing, Custom)

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, England -- Police in southeastern England said a zookeeper was killed after a tiger attacked her Monday.

Cambridgeshire Police have not released many details about the "freak accident" that happened at Hamerton Zoo, which is about 80 miles north of London.

According to NBC News, the zoo was evacuated after the attack and eyewitnesses said visitors remained calm while they left.

In a statement, Cambridgeshire Police said, "The tiger entered an enclosure with a keeper" and "sadly she (the keeper) died at the scene." Investigators said the tiger never escaped.

Hamerton zoo officials told local media they were sending thoughts and sympathies to colleagues, friends and family members of the keeper. The zoo is expected to remain closed Tuesday while the investigation continues.

It's not clear what, if anything, will be done with the tiger.

