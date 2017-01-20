Locals prepare for Saturday post-inauguration marches

ROSWELL, Ga. -- As of Friday night, Atlanta hasn't seen any demonstrations. But thousands are expected to march here on Saturday for the "March for Social Justice and Women".

11Alive's Ron Jones spoke with people prepping to step out from the Center for Civil and Human Rights to the Georgia State Capitol.

11Alive visited the Roswell Community Masjid which was buzzing with activity. Men, women and even little children worked to gather the signs. They said the march was not a protest but a message they hope reaches the nations capital - a sign of solidarity.

This was one of several locations in metro Atlanta where neighbors are coming together calling for justice. The movement orchestrated by the Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women grew from concerns about the treatment of underrepresented communities during the presidential election. During Saturday's march, the message to the Trump administration is equality for all.



