LIVE | London apartment building engulfed in flames

LONDON, England -- Fire crews are responding to a massive fire early Wednesday morning that's sweeping through an apartment building in London, England.

According to the London Fire Brigade, at least 200 crew members are battling the fire at the Grenfell Tower in west London, which is burning from the second to the top floor of the 27-story building. The building is about a mile northwest of Kensington Palace.

At least 40 fire engines have been sent to the tower, and the BBC reports there are fears that the building might collapse.

The London Metropolitan Police are evacuating residents away from the 120-unit building and some people are being treated for a "range of injuries."

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Ousama Itani, who lives in the area, told NBC News she woke up from sleeping and saw the flames and heard screams for help.

"We wake up early sometimes anyway in the night, and one of my relatives saw the flames from the window and heard the people screaming," Itani said. "It just started to burn across from one side to the other, and we saw apartment after apartment getting lit up in flames."

People passing by the fire posted incredible pictures and video to social media.

