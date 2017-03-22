London terror attack near the UK Parliament: What we know now

. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Four people were killed and scores wounded by a lone attacker near the United Kingdom's Parliament in London Wednesday. The attacker was shot and killed by police.

Here's what we know:

What happened?

The incident began when a man used a car to run down several pedestrians on the iconic Westminster Bridge. At least one woman and one other person were killed by the vehicle and others were left with "catastrophic injuries," according to police. Three police officers were among those injured on the bridge.

The driver then rammed his car into the Parliament gates and fatally stabbed a police officer as he tried to enter the building.





Victims

British police said four people were killed, including one police officer and a woman. Forty people, including three police officers, were wounded.

The police officer was identified as Keith Palmer, 48. Palmer, a member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, had worked as a police officer for 15 years.

British port officials said they pulled a woman from the Thames River after the attack. She was injured but alive.

French high school students were among the injured, according to French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve.

Was this a terrorist attack?

Commander B.J. Harrington of New Scotland Yard said the incident near Parliament Square has been declared a terrorist incident. London police said they believe there was only one attacker, who was shot dead by police outside the entrance to Parliament, “but it would be foolish to be overconfident early on,” Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism chief Mark Rowley said, according to The Associated Press.

A "full counter-terrorism investigation" is underway, Harrington confirmed.

Wednesday was the anniversary of suicide bombings in Brussels, Belgium, last year that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds. There is no evidence that the London attack was related. The London incident is another in a string of vehicle terror attacks in Europe.

In December, 12 people were killed and dozens wounded in a truck attack on a Berlin street market. In Nice, France, 86 died when a truck drove into a crowd gathered for Bastille Day fireworks. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks in France and Belgium.

What is happening at Parliament?

Parliament was placed on lockdown after the incident. It is expected to resume normal operations Thursday.

Where is Theresa May?

The BBC reported that Prime Minister Theresa May was seen being ushered into a car at Parliament as the gun shots were being fired. May later confirmed she was in Parliament at the time of the incident.

In a statement from Downing Street, May called the incident a "sick and depraved terrorist attack."

"The United Kingdom’s threat level has been set at severe for some time and this will not change," she said. Londoners and visitors "will all move forward together, never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart," May said, according to AP.

How did President Trump react to the attack?

After being briefed by his national security adviser, President Trump spoke to May and called the incident "big news."

"We obviously condemn today's attack on Westminster, which the United Kingdom is treating as an act of terrorism," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said, adding that the U.S. would support British law enforcement officials.





