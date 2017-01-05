Lottery Pitch: Less to winners, more to hope

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Thursday Forecast 01052017_7am
-
Snow outlook-Wed afternoon update
-
Winter storm watch issued until Saturday
-
Four arrested in alleged Facebook live torture
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Uber driver shot helping unload luggage
-
MLK Jr. High School 'Kings of Halftime' march at Rose Bowl Parade
-
Eagle egg hatches!
-
3 things Baby Boomers need to know about Social Security
-
Is it more affordable to rent or buy?
More Stories
-
Snow Watch | Winter Weather TimelineJan. 5, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
-
Winter Storm Warning in effect for metro Atlanta and…Jan. 5, 2017, 6:20 a.m.
-
School, community closings for impending weather (UPDATING)Jan. 5, 2017, 1:56 p.m.