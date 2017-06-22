ATLANTA - Bigger is better for many of the clients at EUE/Screen Gems Studios in Atlanta, Atlanta's first major film and tv studio complex.

"This is Stage 10. It's 30,000 square feet," said Executive Vice President Kris Bagwell. "We've seen sets that have gone almost to the top, almost 40 feet."

One of the huge spaceship sets for the movie "Passengers" was built inside Stage 10.

"This is not your average warehouse," Bagwell added. "The walls are thick. The power is under the floor. There's a lot going on you don't see."

Bagwell has been here since 2010, when EUE/Screen Gems signed a 50-year lease with the city of Atlanta for the old Lakewood Fairgrounds. It was also the site for the popular Lakewood Antiques Market.

"When we got here, it was in rough shape," Bagwell said. "The buildings were so full of water that the foundations would have gone in a few years."

They started by renovating stages in two original buildings from 1915, then added on from there for a total of 10 stages now.

Major movies have been made at EUE/Screen Gems, including the "Hunger Games: Mockingjay" films, "Flight" with Denzel Washington and "Insurgent."

This year brought the studios' first Marvel movie, 'Black Panther," and a Netflix series widely reported to be "Stranger Things," but Bagwell can't talk about it.

He can talk about Georgia's booming production industry and says the lucrative film tax credit creates real jobs.

"This is an incredibly labor intensive business, what we call below the line, the people actually making the shows - the cameramen, the caterers, electricians," Bagwell explained. "We just had a movie with 600 people, and those aren't actors."

Bagwell admits even he never imagined the industry would grow so quickly and expects to see more than 100 stages across metro Atlanta by the end of the year.

© 2017 WXIA-TV