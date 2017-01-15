WXIA
Malcolm X's daughter visiting Ebenezer Baptist on Sunday

Tim Darnell , WXIA 9:20 AM. EST January 15, 2017

ATLANTA, Ga -- Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, is visiting Atlanta this weekend to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Ilyasah Shabazz is set to attend Ebenezer Baptist Church, Dr. King's former church, on Sunday.

Shabazz is an educator, activist, motivational speaker, and author of several award-winning publications. Her latest book, X, A Novel, is the winner of a 2016 NAACP Image Award. The novel is also recognized by We Need Diverse Books with its Walter Dean Myers – Library of Congress Inaugural Award and the American Library Association with its Coretta Scott King Book Award.

Ilyasah serves as a Trustee for the Harlem Symphony Orchestra, The Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, and The Malcolm X Foundation. She is a member of the Arts Committee for the New York City Opera at Lincoln Center and a project advisor for the PBS award-winning Prince Among Slaves documentary.

