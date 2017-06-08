Man accused of shooting 2 College Park police officers arrested

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- A man accused of shooting two College Park police officers has been arrested after more than a week on the run.

The shooting happened May 27 at the Red Snapper restaurant on Old National Highway. Two officers were shot as they responded to a domestic disturbance call.

One of the officers was shot in his vest; a bullet hit the other officer's radio.

Authorities identified Kendarrious Chester as the suspect in the shooting.

On Tuesday, Chester was located in an abandoned building off of Metropolitan Parkway and arrested, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

The officers are doing well, the sheriff's office said.

