Man accused of trying to get inmates to kill his wife

A man is accused of trying to get other inmates to kill his wife so that she couldn't testify against him.

Hall County Sheriff's spokesperson Lt. Scott Ware said that Sean Mendes was in jail facing charges of rape and molestation in Forsyth County. He was being boarded out of Forsyth County at the Hall County Jail.

While at that jail, Mendes allegedly attempted to get three other inmates to murder his wife to stop her testimony.

Those inmates came forward to authorities out of concern for Mendes' wife, Ware said.

Mendes was indicted on a new charge of solicitation of murder by a Hall County grand jury.

Mendes has since been convicted on the Forsyth County charges dating back to 2014 including aggravated sexual battery and child molestation. He is currently serving a 30-year sentence at the Coffee Correctional Facility in Nicholls, Gas,. according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

