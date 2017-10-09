Man arrested for alleged molestation of 5-year-old

Gainesville man arrested on child molestation charges

HALL COUNTY - Officials have arrested a man on an outstanding warrant for child molestation after months of investigating.

38-year-old Quentin Galt of Gainesville was arrested Thursday at his place of employment at RV World in Buford.

According to Hall County Sheriff Office officials, Galt is facing child molestation charges for alleged inappropriate contact with a 5-year-old back in March.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab ran forensic tests. The evidence was then presented to the District Attorney's office who filed the arrest warrant for Galt.

He was taken into custody and has since been released on bond.

Hall County Officials say they don't know of Galt having a criminal past and that he was not previously on the sex offender registry.

© 2017 WXIA-TV