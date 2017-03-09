Man arrested in death of woman shot while driving home from work

Darien Sherry of Riverdale

ATLANTA -- Police have arrested a man accused in the murder of a woman who was shot while she drove home from work.

Darrien Sherry, of Riverdale, is charged in the death of a 24-year-old woman on August 4. The shooting happened on Leslie Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

Neighbors told 11Alive at the time that they heard two different rounds at gunfire, one around 2:30 in the morning and the other round three hours later.

Police said the woman's foot was apparently stuck on the accelerator after the shooting. After being shot, police said the car went off road, into trees and bushes.

