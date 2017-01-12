Man arrested in fatal Walgreens shooting

Christopher Lamont Middleton

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Police have arrested a man accused in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Lawrenceville.

The shooting happened Nov. 22 at the Walgreens located at 1556 Lawrenceville Highway.

According to Cpl. Michele Pihera with the Gwinnett County Police Department, a passerby saw the man's body just outside a silver car and went inside to tell employees, who called 911.

Police believe the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Wesley Bryant, was shot either inside the car or right next to the car before collapsing and becoming unresponsive. He later died at the hospital.

On Thursday, police said that 21-year-old Christopher Lamont Middleton had been arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery. He had been originally arrested on a probation violation before he was interviewed by an investigator and charged in Bryant's murder.

Middleton was booked into Gwinnett County Jail.

