Man arrested in shooting of security guard

Enrique Carrera

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting a security guard who tried to stop a fight.

Investigators said they received a tip that Enrique Carrera was at a home in unincorporated Norcross on Monday.

Officers went to the home and arrested Carrera without incident.

Police had been searching for him since November when he allegedly shot a security guard who was trying to break up a fight at Cafe Area 504 on Nov. 24.

Carrera is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a weapon during a crime and drug trafficking.