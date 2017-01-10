Man arrested in shooting of security guard

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting a security guard who tried to stop a fight.
Investigators said they received a tip that Enrique Carrera was at a home in unincorporated Norcross on Monday.
Officers went to the home and arrested Carrera without incident.
Police had been searching for him since November when he allegedly shot a security guard who was trying to break up a fight at Cafe Area 504 on Nov. 24.
Carrera is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a weapon during a crime and drug trafficking.
Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs