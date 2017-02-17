Man arrested on suspicion of murder in death of missing Boulder mother

A booking photo of Adam Densmore who was arrested in Oklahoma.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a Boulder mother who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

A missing persons reported was filed for 25-year-old Ashley Mead and her 1-year-old daughter on Tuesday after she failed to show up for work.

The child and her father, Adam Densmore, were found near Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday. Densmore was arrested on a warrant for violation of custody shortly thereafter.

Thursday, Boulder Police announced he has been charged with first-degree murder in Mead’s death.

This comes after a body was found in a Dumpster near where police found Densmore and Winter.

Police have not yet confirmed the body has been positively identified as Mead. Local authorities did say they were the remains of a woman.

Winter was unharmed and placed in the temporary care of Child Protective Services in Oklahoma.

